Man tased, stabbed in overnight Rolando fight

SAN DIEGO — A man was attacked with a stun gun and stabbed in a fight early Sunday morning in Rolando, police said.

Two brothers went to visit their girlfriends at a home near Newsome Drive and Odom Street, just east of College Avenue, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle. While there, the two somehow became involved in an altercation with a group of people a short distance away.

A woman in the group used a stun gun on the face of one of the brothers, and another unknown person in the group stabbed the same brother in the back three times, Buttle said.

Police were called just before 1:20 a.m., and the 22-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Neither of the two brothers was able to provide descriptions on the suspects.