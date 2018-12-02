Keep an eye on the sky for another SpaceX launch this week

SAN DIEGO — SpaceX fans looking forward to Sunday evening’s rocket launch will be disappointed to learn it has been postponed until at least Monday — but there is still hope of spotting a show in the sky above San Diego soon.

The launch, part of the company’s Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSatExpress mission, is planned to launch a reusable Falcon 9 booster to carry satellites into space. The launch is now postponed until at least Dec. 3 for “additional inspections.” It is the third time the launch has been postponed, according to Space.com.

The new launch is scheduled for Monday morning around 10:30 a.m., though that could change once again.

Standing down from tomorrow’s launch attempt of Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express to conduct additional inspections of the second stage. Working toward a backup launch opportunity on December 3. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 2, 2018

Previous launches at Vandenberg Air Force Base — where the Falcon 9 is due to eventually take flight — provided a brilliant sight in the sky above San Diego.

Earlier, the company posted photos of the rocket rolling out to the launch pad with a hopeful message about Sunday’s cancelled launch: