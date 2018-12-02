Family needs help finding missing North County mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, CALIF -- An Escondido woman has gone missing and her family is desperately trying to find her.

The Donehue family tells FOX 5 their mother Christie went missing on Thursday, Nov. 29. Her son Michael said she was going to see a doctor in Oceanside but never returned.

The family has been posting "missing" flyers around town in hopes that someone might be able to reunite them with their loved one. "I'm worried that I am going to get that call," Michael said. "I'm worried that she is not going to come home on her own accord."

Michael said his mother left all of her belongings at home except her car key. He hopes they will find a lead soon.

"I love her and I miss her. And if it's something that she feels embarrassed about, we will welcome her back with open arms," Michael said.

The family described Donehue, 43, as 5'9" with brown eyes and dark blue hair with some purple coloring. She was last seen driving her Chrysler Town & Country minivan, with license plate 5YCL159.

If you have any information to share about Donehue's disappearance, you can contact Escondido Police or call the family at 760-575-1360.