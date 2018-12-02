Expenses spiking at San Diego city golf courses; Mission Bay, Balboa still losing money

SAN DIEGO — The Balboa and Mission Bay municipal golf facilities continue to lose money for the city of San Diego’s golf division, which also faces increasing costs for water and personnel.

The golf division continues to turn annual profits overall thanks to revenue generated by two courses at Torrey Pines, but the $1.6 million in revenue projected for the current budget year is less than half the $3.5 million average in recent years, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

That shrinking revenue projection comes despite total golf rounds played at the city’s courses increasing five years in a row, including spikes at Balboa and Mission Bay that have been attributed to upgraded facilities and promotional efforts.

Because all division profits get spent on upgrades at the courses, the downturn may delay some projects on a long list of proposed upgrades that includes new clubhouses at Balboa and Mission Bay.