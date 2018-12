EL CAJON, Calif. — Crews battled a fire at an apartment complex in the East County late Sunday afternoon.

The flames broke out on W. Lexington Avenue in a residential area near the post office in El Cajon around 3:30 p.m. Within 20 minutes, Heartland Fire-Rescue firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

Crews are on scene of a structure fire in the 500 blk of W.Lexington Ave. Avoid the area for the next hour. https://t.co/FzHHAoNser — Heartland Fire (@heartlandfire) December 2, 2018