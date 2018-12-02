Aztecs to play Ohio in Frisco Bowl

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State has been bowl eligible for nearly two months, but SDSU was not assured of going to a bowl game for a school-record ninth straight season until the official announcement came Sunday afternoon.

After the four teams in the College Football Playoff were revealed, the updated CFP top 25 presented, the matchups for the other New Year’s Six games posted, came the participants for the other 33 bowl games revealed, and the Aztecs (7-5) learned they will play Ohio (8-4) in the Frisco Bowl.

Kickoff is scheduled for Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN. This will be the first meeting between the teams.

The Mountain West had seven bowl-eligible teams this season. The conference has only five bowl tie-ins, however, so it had to search for a bowl with an open spot in order to accommodate the Aztecs. The Aztecs were sixth in the Mountain West pecking order after losing four of their last five games to close out the season.

This is the second year the game will be played in Frisco, which is located about 20 miles north of Dallas. It was relocated from Miami, where it was played for three years as the Miami Beach Bowl.

Read more at San Diego Union-Tribune.