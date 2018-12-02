Authorities identify woman killed crossing street on ‘stop’ signal

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have identified a woman who died after she was struck by a car in Linda Vista last month.

Lien Trang, 74, walked into a crosswalk in the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road against a red light around 5:20 p.m. Nov. 17 and was hit by an oncoming vehicle, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. She had just gotten off at a bus stop in the area, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said at the time.

Witnesses called 911 and Trang was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where she was found to have sustained major injuries including skull fractures and bleeding in her brain, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. She was given a poor prognosis and died hours later.

Police did not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The driver stayed at the scene and wasn’t arrested.

32.783541 -117.171761