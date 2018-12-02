8 nights of Hannukah celebration kick off across the county

SAN DIEGO — Eight nights of celebration begin in San Diego County on Sunday evening, the first night of Hannukah.

The Jewish holiday kicks off at sunset on Dec. 2 and ends at sunset on Dec. 10. On the Hebrew calendar, Hannukah begins on the eve of the 25th day of the month of Kislev. It celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrians around 165 BC and the re-dedication of Jeruselam’s Second Temple.

Here are a few of the places around the county where you can celebrate the Festival of Lights:

Coronado: Celebrate 130 years of a holiday legend as the Hotel Del Coronado lights the menorah to celebrate the eight nights of Chanukah from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9 in the lobby at 1500 Orange Ave. Celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Del’s Skating by the Sea, with a special skating session, menorah lighting and Chanukah treats, hosted by the Chabad of Coronado. hoteldel.com/events/chanukah

University City: The Chabad of University City and UTC will host a Menorah Lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Westfield UTC, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite E-25, San Diego. The event also includes live music, a juggler and traditional jelly doughnuts. chabaduc.org

Point Loma: Liberty Station and the Chabad Centers of Pacific Beach and downtown San Diego will host a Hanukkah Celebration and Menorah Lighting from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Central Promenade by The Lot, 2620 Truxton Road. There will be music and entertainment throughout the event, photo opportunities and prizes. libertystation.com

Oceanside: Chabad of Oceanside/Vista will host a Community Chanukah Spectacular starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at Regal Cinema Plaza Oceanside, 401 Mission Ave., Oceanside. The event includes the lighting of Oceanside’s largest menorah, local dignitaries, music, latkes, hot chocolate, and new this year — the Great Chanukah Gelt Drop — chocolate coins “raining down” from atop of a ladder of a fire truck. (760) 806-7765. JewishOceanside.com

Read more at San Diego Union-Tribune.