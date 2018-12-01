Woman hospitalized following Paradise Hills shooting

SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday morning with gunshot wounds suffered in an incident in a Paradise Hills neighborhood in San Diego.

Officers responded at 8:15 p.m. Friday to the 2100 block of Rachael Avenue and discovered the victim with non life-threatening wounds to her left arm and left leg, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

An investigation determined the woman had gone to the location to meet a man and after she parked her car and exited the vehicle, she was approached by an unknown man, who shot her two times, Heims said. The victim did not know where the man came from.

The woman was able to call police and was transported to a hospital, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available.

Southeastern Division detectives investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.