San Diego gas prices continue to drop

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 26th consecutive day and the 36th time in the past 39 days, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.533.

The average price has dropped 30.5 cents over the past 39 days, including 1.3 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 7.9 cents less than one week ago and 25.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 35 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 41.1 cents since the start of the year.

The average price dropped 12 consecutive days, rose two-tenths of a cent on Nov. 5, then resumed decreasing Nov. 6.

“Oil prices have dropped by more than 20 percent in the last month, bringing the national average gas price of $2.51 a gallon very close to the same price level as this time last year,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Unfortunately, Southern California drivers are still paying nearly 40 cents more per gallon on average than at this time last year. But we could see a few local stations post prices under $3 a gallon for regular unleaded in the next week or two.”