Police seek man responsible for armed robbery at convenience store

SAN DIEGO — Police searched Saturday for a 48-year-old man suspected of using a gun to rob a convenience store in an Oak Park neighborhood in San Diego.

At 12:45 a.m., the suspect walked into an AM/PM store at 1817 Euclid Ave., and went to the front counter where he pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of money, Heims said.

The suspect was described as white, 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 to 180 pounds, clean shaven with the letter “M” on his chin, wearing a blue baseball cap and dark blue hoodie, Heims said.

Robbery Division detectives investigated the incident.