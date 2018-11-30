Wrong-way driver dies after slamming into fire truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Four firefighters were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver slammed into their fire engine Friday morning on southbound Interstate 5, highway officials said.

California Highway Patrol said Engine 11 of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was heading to a nearby hit-and-run crash just before 3 a.m. when a Toyota Corolla, heading north in the southbound lanes, hit the fire truck.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene.

Two of the four firefighters suffered minor injuries, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. All four were released from UC San Diego Mecial Center around 4 a.m. after being evaluated.

All southbound lanes of I-5 were shut down at Pershing Drive in downtown while CHP officers worked to remove the fire engine from the lanes.

CHP was investigating the crash.