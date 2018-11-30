Robber fires gun while holding up Mission Valley bank

SAN DIEGO — Police surrounded a US Bank in Mission Valley early Friday evening after someone opened fire while trying to rob the branch.

Police officers and a SWAT team arrived at the bank on Frazee Road near Friars Road around 5 p.m. A robber had fired their gun while robbing the branch, though no one was injured, police said.

A San Diego Police Watch Commander said the suspected bank robber had escaped.

Officers worked to clear the bank and surrounding units in the building, where people had been taking shelter until they heard it was safe to leave.

FOX 5 has a crew at the scene.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.