PLNU’s Daulton Hommes is on the rise as an NBA prospect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Daulton Hommes has found a new home at Point Loma Nazarene and instantly made the Sea Lions favorites to win the Pacwest conference.

His arrival at PLNU came somewhat unexpectedly, but time has an odd way of working in his favor.

It's safe to say the sport of basketball taught Hommes how to be patient. The Lynden, Washington native tore his ACL his junior year in high school and then tore it again his senior season.

"The first time it was just a contact injury," said Hommes. "It was a loose ball and someone dove and kind of took out my knee. I thought it was a knee sprain at first, went out for football, played for two weeks and then it blew out again, so then I just had ACL surgery, got a new graft, rehabbed and then I just tore it again on a spin move the first day of summer."

Two years of high school and a redshirt season at Division II Western Washington forced him to miss three years of playing time, but he made up for it in size.

"I grew about six or seven inches, so I spent a lot time in the weight room," he told FOX 5.

The junior guard now stands 6'8" and weighs 215 pounds. After becoming a first team, all-conference player with the Vikings, he decided to transfer to PLNU and spent the summer elevating his game, which has since drawn attention from NBA scouts.

"(I) just took every opportunity I could to get in the gym with any high level players and kind of just word of mouth," said Hommes.

"He has a unique combination of size, athleticism and he can really shoot," said PLNU head coach Ryan Looney. "I would say you could count on one hand how many guys there are around in college basketball -- at any level -- that have the combination of attributes that he does."

Chasing his pro-basketball dream could mean playing just one season at Point Loma before turning pro. Hommes wouldn't say which NBA teams have contacted him -- instead, he's focused on his current team.

"For now I'm just going to take each day to get better and then after the season, assess what my next step is," Hommes told FOX 5.

"He is extremely dedicated," said Looney. "I wish in words I could explain how hard he works at it. If he is fortunate enough to have a long future after college basketball in this sport, it will be a testament to how much time he's put in."

And if his history proves anything, it's that time works in Hommes' favor.