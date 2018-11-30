Motorcade honors Oceanside 911 dispatcher killed in crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A motorcade drove through the city of Oceanside Friday in honor of 53-year-old Brett Ann Gregory, a beloved 911 dispatcher who was tragically killed in a fiery crash over Thanksgiving weekend.

Gregory was driving on state Route 78 near Ocotillo Wells when another car drifted and hit her car head-on.

For a more than a decade, Gregory dedicated her life to the Oceanside Police Department, first as a community service office and for the last three years as a 911 dispatcher.

“She found her true calling in life when she went to work for OPD. That was her second family,” said her mother, Paula Gregory.

On Friday, the department honored Gregory alongside her closest friends and family.

Coworkers adored Gregory and told FOX 5 she was a “beautiful person” and someone they could lean on at any moment.

“Anytime you needed something from Brett she was there, spot on and she would do whatever you needed to have done,” Kathleen Kreyling said.

And Gregory was there for more than just her friends.

“There are so many people who were blessed in the city of Oceanside to have her on the other end of that 911 line because her voice was so comforting,” said Jeff Brandt.

Gregory was an Oceanside native and lifelong resident. Her family chose the area of Cassidy and Pacific streets for the motorcade to drive through because it was near her childhood home and one of her favorite spots.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help Gregory’s family with funeral and other expenses.