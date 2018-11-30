More than 8,000 lose power in downtown outage

SAN DIEGO — A power outage in downtown San Diego was affecting more than 8,500 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in downtown, Balboa Park and Golden Hill, according to the utility company.

The outage began around 11:15 a.m. and SDG&E estimated power would be restored by 2 p.m. Crews did not immediately release a cause of the outage.

By about 12:30 p.m., 4,000 people had their service restored.

San Diego City College cancelled classes for the day after losing power on campus. San Diego High School announced that while their campus was also affected, classes would continue as scheduled.

You can track the outage on SDG&E’s live map.