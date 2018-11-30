Man suspected of robbing East County motel

LA MESA, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man suspected of robbing a motel in La Mesa.

Around 9 p.m. on October 20, the Motel 6 in the 7600 block of Alvarado Road was robbed, according to La Mesa police. The suspect is described as a black man, between 18 and 25 years old, 5’7″ tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Polo brand shirt with a large white logo and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.