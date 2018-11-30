In-N-Out is offering free hot cocoa on rainy days

SAN DIEGO — A not-so-secret item on the menu at In-N-Out burger could make your rainy days a bit sweeter.

If you stop by the burger chain, you’ll find more than just the average grilled patty and tasty fries (cooked in 100 percent sunflower oil if you didn’t know.) In-N-Out has hot chocolate on tap for any and all! The treat is $1.65 year round, but on rainy days, it’s free for ages 12 and under.

FOX 5 called and confirmed as long as it rained at some point on the day your seeking the treat the deal is valid.

According to Eater San Francisco, In-N-Out makes its hot cocoa the old-fashioned way – with hot water and chocolate powder, which comes from Ghirardelli chocolate.

Rain isn’t a common occurrence in San Diego, so plan your next lunch accordingly if you’re thinking of taking a sip out of this deal.