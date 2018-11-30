High surf closes OB pier for 2nd time in a week

SAN DIEGO — High surf closed the Ocean Beach fishing pier Friday for the second time in a week.

Six to 9-foot waves crashed into the pier Friday, with sets up to ten feet, a lifeguard told FOX 5. Although the pier was closed, crowds gathered to take photos of the waves and watch the few surfers that braved the water.

“I think they’re crazy,” local surfer Zach Frisbee said. “They must have a screw loose, but hopefully they have fun out there and stay safe.”

Another surfer said the waves were not only big, but “disorganized,” making them unpredictable and even more dangerous to ride.

“None of the waves you’re seeing are clean sets,” said surfer Callie Webster. “The way that they’re crashing has different directions so it’s not a great time to go out.”

During high tide, the waves could potentially crash over the pier, creating slippery, dangerous conditions. The pier remained closed through the end of the day, and lifeguards planned to reevaluate the ocean conditions on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, a high surf advisory expires at 8 p.m.