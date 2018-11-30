Border Patrol says agents were attacked twice Thursday night

SAN DIEGO — Two people from Central America were charged with entering the country illegally and attacking Border Patrol agents Thursday night, according to the US Attorney Southern District of California.

Agents said the first attack happened around 9:30 p.m. when an agent approached a group of five people in the Imperial Beach area. The agent approached the group and told them not to move, but one man, later identified as Frazy Jiron of Honduras, did not cooperate.

As the agent tried to handcuff Jiron, officials say the Honduran made a statement that “caused the rest of the group to begin to stand up.” The entire group began to run as Jiron “threw an elbow behind him that struck (the agent) in the chest.” A fight broke out and Jiron and the agent fell down a hill as they struggled. Eventually Jiron was arrested and admitted he was not legally in the US.

The second incident happened shortly before 11 p.m., near the US-Mexico border in Imperial Beach. An agent spotted a man running toward him and ordered him to stop. The man kept running, reaching back his arm and swinging at the agent, according to officials. The agent dodged the punch and grabbed the man’s sleeve, falling down as he tried to stop him.

The man took off running south for the border and tried to jump over the fence to Mexico, but the agent caught up to him and arrested him. He was identified as Franklin Ariel Rochac-Garcia, of El Salvador.

Both men will be charged in the US for assaulting a federal officer and entering the country illegally. Their cases will be prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys.

“Assault on federal officers is one of the Department of Justice’s top priorities,” said U.S. Attorney Adam L. Braverman. “Our office is committed to vigorously prosecuting these cases.”