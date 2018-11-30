Border agents arrest convicted murderer traveling with caravan

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol agents Saturday night arrested a convicted murderer from Honduras after he illegally entered the United States with other members of the migrant caravan, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Around 11 p.m., agents arrested three people crossing the border illegally one mile east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Agents discovered one of the men, 46-year-old Miguel Angel Ramirez, was released from prison in Honduras four months ago after serving 10 years for homicide and three years for robbery.

“It was Border Patrol agents’ effort and valued partnership with the Honduran Consulate in Los Angeles that helped us identify a dangerous convicted felon moving amongst the migrant caravan,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott.

A 22-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were also from Honduras. One of them had been previously deported.

All three men were taken into custody with Department of Homeland Security pending deportation proceedings.