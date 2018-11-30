24-year-old on life support following arrest, possible overdose

SAN DIEGO — Police launched an investigation after a 24-year-old woman became unresponsive following her arrest Tuesday.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department made a traffic stop in the 3700 block of La Jolla Village Drive around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Aleah Mariah Jenkins, became nauseous and started vomiting at the scene, said police.

Officers called for paramedics, but canceled the request after Jenkins said she just had an upset stomach.

Jenkins was then taken to the San Diego Police Headquarters for processing. At some point, an officer noticed that she became unresponsive and appeared to be in medical distress, said police.

Officers began conducting life-saving efforts and called in for assistance from San Diego Fire-Rescue. Jenkins was then transported to a local hospital.

She is currently on life support, said police.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit are investigating the incident.

Controlled substances were found hidden in her clothing during the medical intervention, said police.

There is no indication that force was used on Jenkins, said investigators.

The name of the officer that transported Jenkins to the hospital is not being released at this time, but was identified as a 6-year veteran with the department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.