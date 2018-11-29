Watch: Gavin Newsom talks immigration in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Governor-elect Gavin Newsom spoke in San Ysidro Thursday, addressing immigration issues surrounding the caravan of Central American migrants that has gathered in Tijuana with hopes of seeking asylum in the US.

The press conference, held at the San Ysidro Civic Center, came after Newsom toured the Otay Mesa Immigration Detention Center and met with groups advocating for the asylum seekers.

On Friday, the Governor-elect will meet with Mexican officials in Mexico City at the inauguration of the country’s President-elect, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In a release, Newsom’s office said the meetings will, “reaffirm and build upon the deep economic, political and cultural bonds that connect Mexico and California.”