Video shows man trying to run woman over with car, then ramming police car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Video obtained by WGHP shows a man try to run a woman over in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem beauty store, before ramming a police vehicle and driving into a neighborhood as officers give chase.

Investigators say the incident started with a report of a dispute between a man and a woman.

Surveillance video from inside Ego Beauty Supply shows the woman running into the store. Employees say she told them a man was chasing her. The man walks in seconds later.

After the two leave the store, the video shows the man try to run the woman over with a black Ford Mustang, missing her by inches.

Officers arrived and tried to stop the man, but he rammed one of their cruisers. Other officers pulled up and got out with their guns drawn before the man took off down Longview Drive with officers following.

Within a minute, the suspect, who police later identified as 58-year-old Archie Lamont Nash, crashed into two parked vehicles and a power pole.

One of the vehicles belonged to a woman – who didn’t want to be identified – but said she had decided not to get in her car to go to the store about two minutes before the crash.

“I was just like, ‘Wow, how did this happen?’” the woman said. “All I [saw was] police gathering around.”

Officers say Nash was apprehended and treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

“They got him out of the car, his face was swollen,” the woman said. “He was bleeding.”

People living in the area say the street is usually full of children playing.

“It makes no sense to me,” the woman added. “You’re risking your life and somebody else’s life.”

Nash now faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony speeding to elude, DWI, careless and reckless driving and other minor traffic offenses.

The alleged assault prior to officers arriving is still under investigation.