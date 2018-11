Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A stretch of Interstate 15 in Mission Valley was temporarily blocked after multiple semi-trucks spun out early Thursday, highway officials said.

California Highway Patrol crews cleared two separate crashes involving three semi-trucks along northbound I-15 near Camino Del Rio South. One of the crashes involved a truck that was transporting tortillas.

Traffic across the county was slower than normal due to rainy weather in the region.