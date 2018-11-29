Storm soaks roads during morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Light rain was falling in San Diego County Thursday morning with heavier rainfall and gusty winds forecast for the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

San Diego is expected to see up to seven-tenths of an inch of rain during the course of the storm, which will be the first significant storm of the season, according to the NWS.

Oceanside is forecast to see up to 1 inch of rain Thursday and Escondido could get up to 1.4 inches of rainfall.

Strong winds with gusts up to 45 mph were predicted for late this morning, prompting the NWS to issue a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday throughout the county.

High surf and strong rip currents prompted the NWS to issue a high surf advisory that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Surf levels of 6-10 feet, with sets around 12 feet, are expected to peak Thursday through Friday morning with minor coastal flooding possible through Saturday, forecasters said.

Snow levels will drop to about 6,000 feet as the system unwinds Thursday evening. High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach 64 degrees at the beaches and inland, 62 in the western valleys, 58 near the foothills, 55 in the mountains and 74 in the deserts.

Urban areas of San Diego County were predicted to be spared the worst of the storm, while a flash flood warning was issued for other areas of Southern California.

A second, weaker storm is expected to bring rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.