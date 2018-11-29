South County beaches closed due to storm runoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- The county Department of Environmental Health has issued a beach closure for the shoreline near Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge due to runoff from the Tijuana River that is contaminated with sewage.

The closure affects all beaches between Seacoast Drive and the U.S.-Mexico border and will remain in effect until the water meets state health standards.

Residents can visit sdbeachinfo.com or call the county's beach information hotline at 619-338- 2073 for more information.