Sentencing set for man who killed girlfriend with knife, bat and sledgehammer

SAN DIEGO — A man who used a knife, bat and sledgehammer to kill his girlfriend during an argument in their Mountain View apartment faces 18 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in January, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Damon Edwards, 41, was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder in the Aug. 25, 2017 death of 38-year-old Mickette Smith.

Jurors deliberated about 90 minutes before finding the defendant guilty. The defense claimed the killing was in self-defense.

Deputy District Attorney Mary Loeb said the victim was stabbed five times, had three broken bones and suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Smith’s two children were downstairs when the murder happened in an upstairs bedroom of the apartment in the 4400 block of Mayberry Street, the prosecutor said.

She said the defendant came running down the stairs and told the children not to go upstairs before running out the door.

The children found their mother dead upstairs about 9:15 a.m. and called 911, according to Loeb. Edwards was arrested at 7:30 p.m. that night.

Edwards — also convicted of two misdemeanor counts of child abuse — is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 14 by Superior Court Judge Louis Hanoian.