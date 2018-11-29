Saints and Cowboys face off in Thursday Night Football on FOX 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two red hot teams face off when the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys meet in Week 13's edition of Thursday Night Football on FOX 5.

Sports Director Troy Hirsch and Hall-of-Famer and NFL Analyst James Lofton preview the clash between division leaders New Orleans and Dallas. See why Lofton believes the Cowboys will stop the Saints' 10-game winning streak.

Our coverage starts with the NFL on FOX Pregame show at 4:30 p.m. Make sure to stick around after football for a special edition of FOX 5 News.