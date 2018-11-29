× Police search for missing man who limps, coughs loudly

SAN DIEGO – A 78-year-old man who has dementia and other health issues went missing Wednesday in San Diego.

Yuduan Ye walked away from his home on State Street in downtown San Diego about 2 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. He hadn’t returned as of Thursday morning.

Ye has high blood pressure and only speaks Cantonese and Mandarin, police said. He walks with a limp and has a loud cough.

Ye is described as an Asian man, 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown eyes. He was wearing a brown plaid shirt, light brown vest, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who spots Ye is urged to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or 619-531-2277.