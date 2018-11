SAN DIEGO — A local couple tied the knot at a Mission Valley Costco Thursday, three years after their first date at the store’s food court.

Julian Parris and his bride Margot Schien had initially planned to get married outside the food court, but the weather had other plans. Costco was kind enough to host their ceremony inside the store instead.

FOX 5 wishes the happy couple a lifetime of $2 slices and Kirkland Signature 40-packs.