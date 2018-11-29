Coolest SUVs at LA Auto Show
-
New cars debut at LA Auto Show
-
New electric car models coming soon
-
Hyundai shows off 2019 Veloster N
-
Behind the wheel of 2019 McLaren
-
What it takes for police to learn PIT maneuvers
-
-
Mercedes unveils new high-performance sports car
-
New car tech could save lives
-
Nissan Rogue Dogue designed for dogs
-
Top performance SUV models on sale
-
Audi’s new all-electric SUV will cost $75K
-
-
4 people killed in fiery crash between SUV, big rig on LA freeway
-
Mexico City will no longer host L.A. Rams, Kansas City Chiefs: sources
-
Motorcyclist killed in North County crash