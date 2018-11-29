Authorities raid Spring Valley pot dispensary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. -- Authorities raided a Spring Valley marijuana dispensary Thursday, boarding up the business and seizing its stock.

Deputies and county code compliance officers served an abatement warrant at Sweetwater Greens, 2555 Sweetwater Springs Blvd., shortly after 10 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

During the operation, the personnel seized "a large amount" of processed cannabis, edible products containing the drug, paraphernalia, cash and business equipment, Sgt. Matt Cook said. Two employees were cited for illegal possession and sales of marijuana.

In March 2017, the county Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated areas in San Diego County, though two existing medicinal-cannabis dispensaries -- one near El Cajon and another in Ramona -- were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.