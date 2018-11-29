10 injured, multiple people killed in crash on I-8

Posted 5:10 PM, November 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:50PM, November 29, 2018

SAN DIEGO — Ten people were injured and multiple people were killed in a crash on Interstate 8 in rural East County Thursday.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near Crestwood Road in Boulevard. Multiple vehicles were involved, according to Cal Fire.

Both lanes of westbound I-8 were blocked in the area.

Victims were being rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. The log showed that witnesses reported a car driving at high speeds before flipping over.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.