10 injured, multiple people killed in crash on I-8

SAN DIEGO — Ten people were injured and multiple people were killed in a crash on Interstate 8 in rural East County Thursday.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near Crestwood Road in Boulevard. Multiple vehicles were involved, according to Cal Fire.

Both lanes of westbound I-8 were blocked in the area.

Victims were being rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. The log showed that witnesses reported a car driving at high speeds before flipping over.

#CrestwoodIC [update] IC reports 10 patients and multiple fatalities. pic.twitter.com/4eRWpw0jEf — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 30, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.