Woman badly injured by car while walking dog

SAN DIEGO — A 68-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car while walking her dog across a Pacific Beach street, police said Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Ingraham Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The woman was walking her dog and attempted to cross Ingraham Street eastbound in an unmarked crosswalk when a 53-year-old man driving a 1995 Mercury sedan southbound on Ingraham Street struck the woman and her dog, Buttle said.

The woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Buttle said.

The woman’s dog was also injured and was transported to the San Diego Humane Society, Buttle said.

The Mercury driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Buttle said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Buttle said.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department’s traffic division were investigating the crash.