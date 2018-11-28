Tuberculosis case reported at Southwestern College

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Students, faculty and staff at Southwestern College may have been exposed to tuberculosis, county health officials warned Wednesday.

A person who was on campus between August 20 and Nov. 8, 2018, tested positive for the highly infectious respiratory disease. College officials are working with college staff to notify as many people as possible who might have been in contact with the infected person.

The college will provide tuberculosis testing at no cost to people who may have been exposed at the school. The testing will be available from December 3 to 14 at the Southwestern College Student Health Services, 900 Otay Lakes Road, Student Center, Room 601F in Chula Vista.

“The initial infection usually has no symptoms, so we recommend testing for all those exposed to assure they are not infected,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “For any infected individuals, early diagnosis and prompt treatment can prevent the infectious form of the disease.”

For more information on the possible exposure, call Southwestern Student Health Services at 619-482-6354 or the county TB Control Program at 619-692-8621.