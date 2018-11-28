× Shootout ends in crash in North County

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for the shooter after a shootout ended in a crash in North County Wednesday night.

The shootout began near Division Street and Crown Heights in Oceanside. Shortly before 8 p.m., at least one vehicle crashed on eastbound state Route 78 near Emerald Drive in Vista.

Witnesses say two cars were driving at high speeds and weaving in and out of lanes just before the crash.

A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter, who was last seen in a black BMW.

Check back for updates on this developing story.