SeaWorld to close Thursday due to storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- SeaWorld San Diego will be closed Thursday due to heavy rains and strong winds forecasted.

"Safety of our guests and employees is and will always be our top priority," SeaWorld said in a statement.

The park plans to reopen on Friday.

The first significant rainstorm of the season in Southern California could produce light rain throughout San Diego County Wednesday evening before periods of heavier rainfall Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

San Diego is expected to receive around one-tenth of an inch of rain Wednesday evening and up to seven-tenths of an inch of rain Thursday, according to the NWS.

Oceanside is forecast to see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain through Friday and Escondido could get up to 1.4 inches of rainfall.

The storm, packing 30 mph winds, spread southeast into Southern California Wednesday afternoon and the heaviest rainfall is expected late Thursday morning into Thursday night, according to the NWS.

High surf and strong rip currents prompted the NWS to issue a high surf advisory that remains in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Surf levels of 6-10 feet, with sets around 12 feet, are expected to peak Thursday into Friday morning with minor coastal flooding through Saturday, forecasters said.

Snow levels will drop to about 7,000 feet as the system unwinds Thursday. High temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach 67 degrees at the beaches and inland, 70 in the western valleys, 65 near the foothills, 67 in the mountains and 78 in the deserts.

A weaker storm system is predicted to sweep into the region on Saturday.