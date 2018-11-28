Police nab bank robbery suspect who fled in Range Rover

SAN DIEGO – A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Hillcrest bank at gunpoint, police said Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Comerica bank branch in the 400 block of Washington Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The thief walked into the bank, pointed a handgun at the teller and handed over a demand note, Buttle said.

The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a white Range Rover, Buttle said.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers spotted a woman who matched the suspect’s description driving a white Range Rover and pulled the vehicle over, Buttle said. The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was taken into custody.

Robbery detectives from the San Diego Police Department were handling the investigation.