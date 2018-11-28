× Oceanside library to host public event on dementia and memory loss

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Oceanside Public Library will host a public discussion Wednesday on memory loss and Alzheimer’s disease.

The discussion is presented by Alzheimer’s San Diego and Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and will focus on the common signs and symptoms of diseases that lead to memory loss. Residents in attendance will also learn about how to maintain brain health later in life and how to access resources in San Diego County to monitor brain health.

Local dementia care consultant Jean Alton will serve as the event’s main presenter. According to the library, Alton has worked with dementia patients for more than 25 years and plans to discuss the risk factors of types of dementia like Alzheimer’s disease.

The event is free and open to the public but attendees are advised to pre-register by contacting Alzheimer’s San Diego. Residents looking for more information about Alzheimer’s San Diego and dementia in general can visit alzsd.org or call 858-492-4400. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.