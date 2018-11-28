Merry Christmas, parents: There’s a toy vacuum that actually works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a dream come true for parents – there's a popular new toy vacuum that actually picks up dirt when kids push them around.

The Casdon Dyson Ball Toy Cleaner is a replica of the Dyson Ball Vacuum meant for children between the ages of 3 months and 9 years. It sounds and swivels like a real vacuum, and it's powered on four C batteries. It comes in assorted colors including purple, yellow pink and red.

According to the description on the Casdon website:

"Little ones adore role play and pretending that they are doing jobs around the house – just like the grown-ups! This Dyson Ball upright vacuum cleaner has been specially designed to be true to life, right down to the last detail so your little helper will really feel part of your world while developing essential life skills."

The vacuum runs around $30 on Amazon, where it has a four-star rating with thousands of reviews. It's on backorder at WalMart.

Here is one parent's review on Amazon:

"My 3 yr old is in love with this vacuum! He was obsessed with vacuums before recieving this gift and is so happy to have one that is his size, and he can use it whenever he wants. He loves that it picks up small debris also. He will use it on little crumbs and loves dumping them in the trash."

Another said: