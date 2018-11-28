Controlled burn set for Santa Ysabel-area Wednesday

SANTA YSABEL, Calif. – As part of their ongoing efforts to reduce wildfire hazards in the eastern San Diego County highlands, firefighters Wednesday will set a controlled burn that will clear 126 brushy acres near the junction of state Route 76 and SR-79.

The prescribed fire in the Morettis Junction area of Santa Ysabel, southeast of Lake Henshaw, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Smoke is expected to be visible throughout the day in various rural East County communities, including Julian, Palomar Mountain and Warner Springs.