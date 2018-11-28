Car with 4,000 Christmas lights seen driving in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – This may be the only acceptable way to get “lit” while driving a car this holiday season.

Tis the season of seeing a car cruising the streets of Escondido decked out with Christmas lights.

For at least the second time, Fernando Acosta had taped 4,000 Christmas lights to his car.

“I couldn’t put any more – need more space,” Acosta said in a Facebook comment.

Acosta is known for taking his flashy ride to church on the 1500 block of Redwood Street during the holidays.

“I so hope I can get up and personal with your stunningly gorgeous Christmas car‼️ I love all the lights!” Nancy Lass Waller posted.

It’s also a big hit at the school where he drops of his kids and at other places around the San Diego County neighborhood.

“If this is the same car from last year, I see it every day he drops his kids at my daughter school,” Maria Soto posted.

“My 5-year-old saw it the other night in the Target shopping center and he thought it was amazing and so happy to see it!,” Sofia Espino said. “Thank you hope I can show him up close soon.”