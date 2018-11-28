Captain finally abandons stranded boat after refusing to leave overnight

CARLSBAD, Calif. — An unusual stalemate came to an end early Wednesday morning when the captain of a sailboat that washed up along the coast of Carlsbad finally agreed to abandon the vessel.

It all started around 7 p.m. Tuesday when the sailboat ran aground at Carlsbad State Beach near Carlsbad Boulevard and Breakwater Road. The captain, who told Coast Guard officials he was having medical issues, refused to leave the boat, saying he wanted to be towed back to sea instead.

The Coast Guard wasn’t able to tow the man because the sailboat was only sitting in about a foot to a foot-and-a-half of water, officials explained. Carlsbad Police took over the situation and continued to ask the boater to leave the vessel, though the man continually refused, according to officers.

California State Parks, Encinitas Lifeguards and Carlsbad Fire Department officials were all involved at times as the situation lasted late into the night.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the boater finally agreed to come off the boat and was taken away in an ambulance.

Late Thursday morning, helicopter video from SkyFOX showed the boat still stranded on shore.