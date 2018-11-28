Battling bovines: Ramona’s ‘Cowboy’ may rival Australian steer ‘Knickers’ in size

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMONA, Calif. -- A giant steer in Western Australia named "Knickers" is making headlines because of his size, but he’s not the only one: A beefy bovine right here in San Diego County may just rival him.

"Knickers," of viral fame, stands at over 6-feet tall and weighs almost 1.4 tons.

Ramona's own "Cowboy" measures at 6-and-a-half feet tall and 3,000 pounds.

"He’s like a big giant puppy dog," his caretaker, Lindsey Crouse, told FOX 5. "That loves apples and loves carrots."

A gentle giant, Cowboy also likes to give wet kisses.

"He’s ginormous. He takes up an entire 3-horse trailer that’s 7-feet tall," Crouse said.

Crouse, who helps run Serenity Acres Horse Rescue, found the bovine two years ago in dire conditions. "He was starving in Ramona, his previous owner passed away ... and unfortunately there really wasn’t a plan,” she explained.

Lindsey has seen the viral video out of western Australia showing the enormous 7-year-old steer, Knickers. She says Cowboy may just be slightly smaller.

Veterinarians say Knickers is a 7-year-old, fully grown. Cowboy on the other hand is only four years old and will continue to grow.

"The last we measured, which was about a year ago, he measured just a little bit under the recorded Guinness Book of World Records' largest steer. He’s about the same weight but he’s still young, so he’ll be growing for another year, maybe two years," Crouse said.

Cowboy is certainly bigger than the average cow, which is generally 4-feet, 8-inches tall at most.

Crouse isn’t sure as to why he’s so big, but says he sure eats a lot: "He can eat up to 100 pounds of food a day. Easily."

And thanks to his size, you won’t be calling him “late for dinner” or "Sir Loin” any time soon. He is too big to process in a meat facility. So instead, he’ll live out his years relaxing on his 75 acres in Ramona.

“He's pretty famous in Ramona," Crouse said.

It costs about 30 dollars each day to feed Cowboy, which is quite a cost for the non-profit.

If you’d like to visit Cowboy, or if you'd like to donate to help feed and care for him, you can visit the Serenity Acres Horse Rescue Facebook page.