Police search for masked man in East County ATM shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A masked thief shot a man in the leg Wednesday while robbing him at an ATM outside an East County bank.

The holdup and shooting at the Union Bank branch on Lemon Grove Avenue near Broadway was reported around noon, according to sheriff’s officials. The robber, who was armed with a handgun, took off in a vehicle, but officials did not have a description of the car.

Medics took the victim to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound — it wasn’t clear how badly injured the victim was.

Deputies searched for the thief by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter, Lt. Dave Perkins said. The shooter remained at large into early afternoon.

