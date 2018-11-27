San Diego firefighters return home from Camp Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Members of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Urban Search and Rescue team came home Tuesday afternoon after 11 days in Northern California.

The team was deployed to help search for victims of the Camp Fire, the deadliest in the state's history.

So far, 88 bodies have been recovered, but more than 200 people remain missing.

Sara Holden anxiously awaited the return of her husband Brady.

"It's difficult but I knew what I was getting into when I married him," Sara said. "It's harder on the boys but that's what he does."

Brady and other task force members reportedly searched more than 1,500 structures in the city of Paradise.