Masked gunmen rob East County cell phone store

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Two masked gunmen robbed a cell phone store in Lemon Grove Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:23 p.m., two men wearing masks and armed with semi-automatic handguns entered the AT&T store in the 6900 block of Federal Boulevard, according to Sgt. Jacob Klepach of San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects ordered everyone inside the store into a back room while they stole merchandise.

One shot was fired but no one was injured.

The suspects ran out of the store and got into a white Mitsubish Galant where a driver was waiting for them. The car, which had an obstructed license plate, was last seen driving towards state Route 94.

The suspects were described as a man with a heavy build and blond or red hair and two other men.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 to remain anonymous. Anyone who provides information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.