Man dies in stabbing following road rage incident

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A stabbing prompted by a road rage dispute near Chula Vista Golf Course left one man dead Tuesday and another in custody, authorities reported.

The violent dispute took place about 9 a.m. in the area of Sweetwater Road and Willow Street, according to police.

Medics took the unidentified victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Chris Kelley said.

The suspected assailant was detained for questioning at the scene of the stabbing. His name was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.