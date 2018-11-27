× Justin Timberlake adds San Diego stop to ‘Man of the Woods’ tour

SAN DIEGO – Justin Timberlake, who has a recent bout with bruised vocal cords, will be coming to San Diego in February.

The last-minute addition to the former NSYNC star’s tour will take place at Valley View Casino Center on February 21. It’ll be a days before the conclusion of Timberlake’s 2018 tour in Sacramento.

The 37-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at the Los Angeles Staples Center Tuesday, but postponed the show due to bruised vocal cords. He postponed other performances for the same reason. Those shows included New York’s Madison Square Garden and KeyBank Center in October and Tacoma Dome in Washington earlier this month.

The tour coincides with his latest album “Man of the Woods.”

Ticket prices for Timberlake’s San Diego concert range from $49.50 to $250, before service charges. The general public can purchase tickets on Monday at 10 a.m. via axs.com or by phone 888-929-7849.

Pre-sales start Wednesday for fan club members and American Express card holders.